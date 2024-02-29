Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,300. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

