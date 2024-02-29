Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 1,069,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,703,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,403 shares of company stock valued at $645,352 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

