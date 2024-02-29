Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Sells $2,466,395.80 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.