Pambili Natural Resources (CVE:PNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pambili Natural Resources Co. (CVE:PNN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pambili Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$908,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93.

About Pambili Natural Resources

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It operates Happy Valley gold mine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Pennine Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation in June 2022.

