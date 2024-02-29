Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at C$16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.04. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$27.50 to C$27.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gillian Winckler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.