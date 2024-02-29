Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Benchmark

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 9,845,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,385,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

