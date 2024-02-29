Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Park Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7 %
PK stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 770.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
