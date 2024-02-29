Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 72.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of PK stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09.
PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
