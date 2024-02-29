Pax Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.63 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $207.66 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 207,754,731 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

