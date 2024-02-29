Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

