Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 26th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
PWOD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWOD
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Penns Woods Bancorp
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ross Stores a Pre-earnings Buy with this Specific Strategy?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.