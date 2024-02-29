Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 26th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

PWOD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

Featured Stories

