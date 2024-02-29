Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 34,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 390,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

