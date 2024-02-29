Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

Get Perficient alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRFT

Perficient Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRFT opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Perficient by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.