Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,090.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Perrigo by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,308,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after acquiring an additional 432,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

