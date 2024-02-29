Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 7.1%

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 1,218,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,751,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Phunware Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 189.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

