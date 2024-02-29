Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.30.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

