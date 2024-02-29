Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources



Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

