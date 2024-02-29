Piper Sandler Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $3.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,609.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $31,954.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 in the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Stem by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

