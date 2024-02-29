Piper Sandler Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Neutral

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -971.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

