Piper Sandler Raises Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $15.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

OCUL stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

