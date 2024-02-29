Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 12,726,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,847,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

