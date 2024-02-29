Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

