Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $393.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $406.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

