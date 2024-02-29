Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.94

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $171.94 and last traded at $171.22, with a volume of 66775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

Powell Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,508. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

