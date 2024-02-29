Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $67.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.43 on Monday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.