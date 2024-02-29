PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 113.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.