Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of SQFTW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 2,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,333. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

