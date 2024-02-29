Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Up 7.7%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 261,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 689,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

PRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

