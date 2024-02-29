Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

