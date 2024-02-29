Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Replimune Group worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

