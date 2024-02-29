Profund Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $153.77 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.