Profund Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,397. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.