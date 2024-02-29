Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 820,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

