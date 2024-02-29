Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 13,253 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RPC by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. RPC’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.