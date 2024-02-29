Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,122 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $314,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,281,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,999,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $815,891.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,742,206 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

