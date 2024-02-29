Profund Advisors LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,642,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,783,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $65.14 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $70.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

