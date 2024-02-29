Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

