Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.64 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $194.64 million and $14.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $10.67 or 0.00016940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015037 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,023.20 or 1.00101425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001134 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00179994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.07945862 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $13,700,649.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

