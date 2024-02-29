Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,681 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $280.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.59 and a 200-day moving average of $274.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

