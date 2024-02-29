Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

