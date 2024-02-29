Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

