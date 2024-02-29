Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Cut by Analyst

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on M. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Macy’s Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:M opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.38%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

