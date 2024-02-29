Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Boosted by B. Riley

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $810.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 87.57%.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 161.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Stories

