Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.92 on Thursday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

