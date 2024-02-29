Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Decreased by Analyst

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

