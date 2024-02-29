Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered by Analyst

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of BELFB opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last 90 days. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

