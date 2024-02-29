QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QNBC opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. QNB has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

