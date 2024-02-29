Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $259.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $259.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $238.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.