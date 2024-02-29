Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 167,699 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 165.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,699 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Republic Services worth $38,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

