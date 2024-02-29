Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 401.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216,389 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.32% of Conagra Brands worth $41,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333,326 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79,092 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.